Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.44. 6,817,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 3,932,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC raised Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $528.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $7,453,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 276,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $538,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

