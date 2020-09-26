Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENGIY shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Engie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Engie alerts:

ENGIY opened at $13.05 on Friday. Engie has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.