Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 10,071 Shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.14% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVTI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 522,500.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the second quarter valued at $249,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Transportation Group stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

