Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $343,000 Investment in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,656,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,423,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,654,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,855,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,271,000 after purchasing an additional 260,382 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,393,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,515,000 after purchasing an additional 566,369 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $52.40 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. Analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

In other news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,815,363.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,782.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $94,323.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,808 shares in the company, valued at $94,323.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,522 shares of company stock worth $8,649,640 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

