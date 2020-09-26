Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 41,911 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,911 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.06% of Wabash National worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wabash National by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 139,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,423,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after buying an additional 217,809 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $10,169,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,150,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 170.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 650,139 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNC. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wabash National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $624.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $16.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

