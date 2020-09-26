Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 5,387 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Nevro were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nevro by 52.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter worth $918,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Nevro by 76.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 49.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nevro by 100.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 36,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $140.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $148.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.75.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 million. Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $290,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $105,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,540 shares of company stock worth $15,022,071 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.