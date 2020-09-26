EnWave (CVE:ENW) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of EnWave Corp (CVE:ENW) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. 23,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 139,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

A number of research firms have commented on ENW. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of EnWave from C$1.35 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnWave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 million and a P/E ratio of -18.41.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnWave Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EnWave (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

