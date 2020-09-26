Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Update

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ESMC opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Escalon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

