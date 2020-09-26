Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Raina Moskowitz Sells 2,100 Shares

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Raina Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $158,242.00.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.53. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $141.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after buying an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 725.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 75,423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,532,000 after buying an additional 21,289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.