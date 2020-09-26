EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

EVRZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EVRAZ from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. EVRAZ has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.03. EVRAZ has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

