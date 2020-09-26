Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSO. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $7.11 on Friday. Pearson has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 373.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Pearson by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

