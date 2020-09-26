EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the August 31st total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPGY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $38.19 on Friday. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

