Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Stuart M. Grant Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,069,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,546.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EYEN opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Eyenovia Inc has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, July 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

