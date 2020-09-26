Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $367,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,549.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kelly Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $301,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $327,120.00.

Shares of FSLY opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $117.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -166.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,541,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 704,498.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Fastly Inc provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

