Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) CEO Raymond R. Quirk Sells 18,220 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 18,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $586,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,591,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,508,000 after buying an additional 865,961 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,072,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,360 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $366,608,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,866,000 after purchasing an additional 169,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,991,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

