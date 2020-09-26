Financial Contrast: Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH) and Allied Esports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AESE)

Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chilco River and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chilco River N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83%

Volatility & Risk

Chilco River has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chilco River and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chilco River 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.86%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Chilco River.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chilco River and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chilco River N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.69 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.50

Chilco River has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats Chilco River on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chilco River Company Profile

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. operates the Bruce Hotel and Casino in Lima in Peru. The company is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States.

