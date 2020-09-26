Financial Review: Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) versus Lumen Technologies (NASDAQ:LUMN)

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Otelco and Lumen Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otelco $62.77 million 0.62 $7.80 million N/A N/A Lumen Technologies $22.40 billion 0.50 -$5.27 billion $1.32 7.73

Otelco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lumen Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Otelco and Lumen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otelco 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumen Technologies 6 6 1 0 1.62

Lumen Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.35, suggesting a potential upside of 1.33%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Otelco.

Profitability

This table compares Otelco and Lumen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otelco 11.96% 37.72% 6.09% Lumen Technologies 5.63% 11.35% 2.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Otelco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Otelco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Otelco has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumen Technologies has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Otelco beats Lumen Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services. It also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as Web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of March 6, 2019, it operated approximately 99,000 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc., a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer. It offers IP and data services, including VPN data network, Ethernet, internet protocol (IP), and content delivery services. CenturyLink, Inc. also offers transport and infrastructure services comprising high bandwidth optical networks; unlit optical fiber networks, and related professional and management services; private line services, a direct circuit or channel specifically dedicated for connecting two or more organizational sites; colocation and data center services; and consulting services, which include network management, installation and maintenance of data equipment, and building of proprietary fiber-optic broadband networks for government and business customers. In addition, the company provides voice and collaboration services, including primary rate interface service, local inbound service, switched one-plus, toll free, long distance, and international services; and voice over internet protocol services, as well as satellite television services under DIRECTV name. Further, it offers IT and managed service that include network, hosting, public and private cloud, and other IT services, as well as intuitive management tools. Additionally, the company is involved in leasing and subleasing of space. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 4.7 million broadband subscribers. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana.

