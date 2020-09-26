First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 31.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $213.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

