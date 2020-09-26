First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Position Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of First Citizens BancShares worth $26,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10,100.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 185.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $311.50 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.08 and a 1 year high of $542.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $14.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $502.80 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

