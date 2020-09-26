First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Director William Curtis Brighton Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Curtis Brighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $31,700.00.

Shares of THFF opened at $30.60 on Friday. First Financial Corp has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $419.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,667,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 46.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 25.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 17.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

