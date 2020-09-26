First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.21% of First Hawaiian worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 313.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.24.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

