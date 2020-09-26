First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,741,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,643 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of First Horizon National worth $27,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Horizon National during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Shares of FHN opened at $8.80 on Friday. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.