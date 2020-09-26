First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of First Horizon National worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 875,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 38,025 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 10.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the first quarter worth $248,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 808,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. First Horizon National Corp has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.