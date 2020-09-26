First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. Acquires 2,001 Shares of Stock

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. purchased 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $28,854.42.

Shares of First National stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First National Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the period. First National comprises 3.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 6.34% of First National worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

