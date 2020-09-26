First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEO. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo in the first quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FEO opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%.

About First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

