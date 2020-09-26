First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) Trading Up 1.4% Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.94. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.60% of First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

