First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has increased its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years.

Shares of AIRR opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.