First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.95. First United has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 8.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director John Mccullough bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,738.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 5,416 shares of company stock worth $63,119 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

