FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Buys 84,624 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 84,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $143,860.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 14,487 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $25,786.86.

On Friday, August 14th, Howard Dvorkin bought 40,324 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $60,082.76.

On Monday, June 29th, Howard Dvorkin bought 4,200 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $7,098.00.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. FlexShopper Inc has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter. FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 10,929.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 89,184 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 359,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 137,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

