Fortem Resources (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Fortem Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:FTMR)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 2,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Fortem Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTMR)

Fortem Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Compeer Property that comprise one productive well covering an area of 3,200 gross acres in the Compeer area of eastern Alberta; and 100% interest in the Godin property covering an area of approximately 12,960 acres located in the Godin area of Northern Alberta.

