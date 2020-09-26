Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of FOX worth $25,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 358,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 1,270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares during the period. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 229,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,895,077.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,965.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $2,549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOX. Loop Capital raised FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

