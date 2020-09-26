Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 10,000 Shares

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FEIM opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 14.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 550,350.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 45.6% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

