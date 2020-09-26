Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Christopher R. Loose Sells 4,500 Shares

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $95,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $20.50 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $689.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FREQ. BidaskClub raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 112.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 50,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 220.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 48,827 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,484,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $355,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

