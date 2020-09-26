Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at CSFB

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from $13.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.19 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $55,051.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 603,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,676,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $65,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 596.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

