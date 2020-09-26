Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLGT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $58,715.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,859.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $55,051.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 603,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,819,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,339 shares of company stock worth $10,741,514. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,544 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

