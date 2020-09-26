GALAPAGOS NV/S’s (GLPG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLPG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.23.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $139.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.22 and a beta of 0.94. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $274.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.7% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

