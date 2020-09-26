GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Update

GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the August 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GBLX opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. GB Sciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10.

Get GB Sciences alerts:

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc focuses to be a technology and solution company that converts the cannabis plant into medicines, therapies, and treatments for various ailments. The company is developing technologies in plant biology, cultivation and extraction techniques, which are combined with biotechnology; and plans to produce medical-grade cannabis, cannabis concentrates, and cannabinoid therapies.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.