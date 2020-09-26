GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (LON:GABI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.60 ($1.18). Approximately 379,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 556,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.20 ($1.19).

The company has a current ratio of 42.90, a quick ratio of 42.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $394.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (LON:GABI)

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

