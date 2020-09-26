GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after acquiring an additional 507,472 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,274 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,671,000 after acquiring an additional 338,208 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.