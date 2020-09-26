Gold Resource (GORO) vs. The Competition Financial Analysis

Gold Resource (NYSE: GORO) is one of 62 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gold Resource to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gold Resource and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $135.37 million $5.83 million 35.78 Gold Resource Competitors $1.44 billion $124.78 million 16.45

Gold Resource’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource. Gold Resource is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource’s peers have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource -1.39% -1.10% -0.93% Gold Resource Competitors -12.26% -8.51% -0.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Gold Resource and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Resource Competitors 727 2792 2578 92 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Gold Resource’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Resource has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Gold Resource pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 34.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Resource has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Gold Resource peers beat Gold Resource on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. Gold Resource Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

