Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $194,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,533.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $66,100.00.

On Friday, September 18th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $133,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, David Golub bought 31,558 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $406,151.46.

On Thursday, September 3rd, David Golub bought 7,206 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $94,758.90.

On Monday, August 31st, David Golub bought 4,531 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $59,129.55.

On Thursday, August 20th, David Golub bought 82,204 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $1,043,990.80.

On Tuesday, August 18th, David Golub purchased 54,703 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $687,616.71.

On Friday, August 14th, David Golub purchased 45,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $560,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

