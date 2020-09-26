Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Buys 30,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 30,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $386,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 91.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

