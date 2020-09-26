GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson Acquires 10,000 Shares

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$147,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,097,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,234,599.52.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

On Wednesday, September 16th, Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.63 per share, with a total value of C$88,146.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Fraser Atkinson bought 2,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$880.00.

GPV stock opened at C$15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 million and a P/E ratio of -44.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.18. GreenPower Motor Company Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$30.64.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$3.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 million. On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc will post 0.2106133 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.