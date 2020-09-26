Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke Sells 11,314 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $435,928.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,624.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,049,000 after buying an additional 19,778,517 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 39.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,241,531 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 255.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,090,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after buying an additional 2,222,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 45.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004,975 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $40,933,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GO. DA Davidson began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

