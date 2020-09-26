Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GPI opened at $84.38 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $904,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $359,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

