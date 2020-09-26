GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AVAL)

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0259 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has decreased its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a payout ratio of 68.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVAL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

