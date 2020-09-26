Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GGAL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $10.00.

GGAL stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 445,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

