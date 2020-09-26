Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director David Wolf Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director David Wolf sold 200,000 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,798,675.74.

Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.83 million and a P/E ratio of 225.00. Hamilton Thorne Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.20.

HTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pi Financial set a C$1.60 price objective on Hamilton Thorne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cormark boosted their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.40 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$1.80 price target on Hamilton Thorne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

