HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) Trading 0.3% Higher

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169.83 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.25). 22,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 75,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.50 ($2.24).

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35. The firm has a market cap of $137.20 million and a P/E ratio of 11.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 171.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.29.

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 Company Profile (LON:HANA)

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

