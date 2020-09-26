Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 33.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,384,000 after buying an additional 89,272 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 505,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 228,324 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 16.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

NYSE HUN opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.08.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

